Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.