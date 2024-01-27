Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

