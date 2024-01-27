Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $237.85, but opened at $232.88. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $229.78, with a volume of 1,044,053 shares traded.

The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

