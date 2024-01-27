North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300,005 shares.
North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.
