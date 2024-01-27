Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,372. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.