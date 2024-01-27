Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 107,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 251,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

