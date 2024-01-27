NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE NVA opened at C$10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.809221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. Insiders have sold 120,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,637 in the last ninety days. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

