NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.22.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
