Ocugen, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Ocugen Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

