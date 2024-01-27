OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

