Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 1.2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 3,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Orbsat Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

