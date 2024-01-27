Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Shares Up 22.9%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.16. 629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

