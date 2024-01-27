OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.69, but opened at $136.88. OSI Systems shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 40,193 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.