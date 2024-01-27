Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.06 and traded as high as C$19.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 96,953 shares changing hands.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5801235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

