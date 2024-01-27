Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.06 and traded as high as C$19.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 96,953 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5801235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

