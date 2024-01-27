Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 2,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.