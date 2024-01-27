Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.540 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 700,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

