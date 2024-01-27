Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

