Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,246 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.