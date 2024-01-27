Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.75. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 32,941 shares.

The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 280,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 292.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.