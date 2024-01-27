Paula Bell Buys 102 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell bought 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).

On Monday, November 27th, Paula Bell bought 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.28).

SPT opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £717.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.96. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.20 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.58).

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

