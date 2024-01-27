PBF Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

