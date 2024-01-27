Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.62 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

