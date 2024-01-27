Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

