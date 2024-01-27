Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PBSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma-Bio Serv
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.