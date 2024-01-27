Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

