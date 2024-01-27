Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.66. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 127,685 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

