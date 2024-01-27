Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.67

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.67 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 65.08 ($0.83). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 814,077 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.12 million, a PE ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Picton Property Income Company Profile

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83), for a total value of £106,894.45 ($135,825.22). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.