Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 15,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

About Pilbara Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.