Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 15,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.71.
About Pilbara Minerals
