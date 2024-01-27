Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $20,950,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

