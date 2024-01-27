Piper Sandler Cuts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.