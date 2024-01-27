Piper Sandler Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

