Piper Sandler Trims Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price to $36.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

