Pivotal Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

