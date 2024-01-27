Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.
Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus
In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
