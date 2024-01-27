Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.

Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

