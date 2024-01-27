Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.06

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $39.25. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 2,475 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

