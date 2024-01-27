Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Popular by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Popular by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Popular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Popular Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

