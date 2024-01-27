Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89, reports. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

Popular stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Institutional Trading of Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Popular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Popular

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.