Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,528 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Postal Realty Trust worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 million, a PE ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

