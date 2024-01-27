Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDBW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.