Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) vs. Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Head to Head Comparison

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust 107.48% -6.80% -1.79% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.84 -$2.13 million $1.42 0.80 Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust.

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Klépierre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Klépierre beats Presidio Property Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

