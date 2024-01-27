Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 133,809 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,764. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.