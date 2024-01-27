Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.01. 3,517,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

