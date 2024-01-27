Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,797 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Trade Desk by 190.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 3,517,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

