Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $21.82. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 6,297 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.