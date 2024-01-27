ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $693.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ProAssurance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

