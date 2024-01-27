Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.06 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.