Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

