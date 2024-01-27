Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

