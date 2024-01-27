Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for SLM Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,812.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SLM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SLM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

