Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

WPM opened at $46.76 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.